Hotel Sky is a hotel of the future with its AI robots and self check-in

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Having a robot carry your bags to your room seems like something out of a futuristic sci-fi film, but for this Sandton hotel, it’s just part of the package. Opened in November 2020, Hotel Sky is a new gem on the Sandton City Skyline. Born out of the vision to make enjoyment, luxury and indulgence as affordable and attainable as possible, it is adorned with Instagram-worthy backdrops, grand decor, plush facilities and entertainment. But, you’ll be amazed to find out that what really makes this accommodation stand out from the rest is just how high tech it is. In a previous interview with IOL Travel, Managing Director of Richland Properties Paul Kelley, the developer of the project, said “Our goal is to offer the best connectivity, a modern and unique style that reflects the local flair, and a product that is affordable with the best quality, thus reintroducing real hospitality and fun.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hotel Sky (@hotelskysa) Hotel Sky has also enlisted state-of-the-art hospitality technology to make people’s stay with them simple, yet highly unforgettable.

Check in begins with their app, which offers visitors full control over their stay, even serving as an access key.

Have a question? Why not enlist the assistance of one of their three AI-powered robots, Micah, Lexi and Ariel.

According to an Instagram post, each one has their own individual personality and is programmed to assist guests in various ways – from luggage portage and room service deliveries, to answering your questions about the hotel and surrounding areas.

“We had a very ‘serious’ meeting with them today to ensure that they're loved and adored by all. Whether they listened remains to be seen,” read the post by Hotel Sky.

With travel deemed as high risk and many people steering clear of face-to-face contact from people outside of their bubble, incorporating the use of AI robots could not have come at a better time for the travel and tourism industry. According to an article published by Forbes in 2017, hotels of the future will rely heavily in AI.

Whether it’s room service, security, management or even maintenance and cleaning, we’re sure to see more and more hotels cropping up of this kind all around the globe.