How aircraft rivalry between Boeing and Airbus is changing air travel

The worldwide travel market has expanded considerably from just over 400 000 travellers in 1973 to 5.56 billion in 2019 with Airbus and Boeing fighting for the market share of this booming air travel market. According to FCM general manager, Bonnie Smith, most travellers do not usually have a specific preference between Boeing and Airbus aircraft when booking flights, but factors like ticket price, flight schedules, airline reputation, and total travel time tend to be more influential in their decision-making process.

Despite this, she said that some passengers may prefer specific aircraft models because of factors such as cabin layout, seating comfort, noise levels, or even window size. Here’s how the two manufacturers compare, according to Smith: Comfort and Design

According to the GM, Airbus tends to have a slightly wider fuselage, meaning that the cabin can feel more spacious, potentially offering more comfort, particularly in economy class while on the other hand, some travellers prefer the 787 Dreamliner from Boeing, which has larger windows and a design that reduces jet lag. “The design difference extends to the seat arrangement as well. For instance, on long-haul aircraft, Boeing often uses a 3-3-3 seat configuration, whereas Airbus may use a 3-3-3 or a 3-4-3 layout, which could affect personal space,” said Smith. In-Flight Technology

Smith said both Boeing and Airbus continuously innovate to enhance the passenger experience. “This includes better in-flight entertainment systems, cabin lighting, air filtration systems, and noise reduction technology. For example, the Airbus A350 and Boeing 787 both boast advancements in these areas, which can contribute to a more enjoyable and comfortable flight,” she said. Safety

According to Smith, both manufacturers have strong safety records, as safety is a top priority in the airline industry, however, high-profile incidents may raise concerns among some passengers. “Boeing was long considered the aviation leader, largely due to its popular and best-selling 737 jetliner. Unfortunately, the manufacturer found itself facing significant challenges after two disastrous accidents in 2018 and 2019,” she said. Smith said it’s essential to understand that these incidents are infrequent compared to the total number of flights and that both Boeing and Airbus meet rigorous international safety standards.

Eco-friendliness Smith revealed that aviation has come under increased scrutiny for its environmental impact in recent years. “In 2019 alone, the flight industry generated 900 million tons of carbon emissions, accounting for roughly 2% of total global emissions and 12% of emissions across all transportation sectors. And with world leaders tightening their stances on sustainability initiatives, both Airbus and Boeing have focused their efforts on developing more fuel-efficient, cost-effective aircraft,” said Smith.

According to Smith, Airbus announced in February 2022 its Airbus ZEROe initiative to be zero-emissions by 2023. “In partnership with GE Aviation and CFM International, Airbus aims to test a direct combustion engine fuelled by hydrogen,” she said. Smith also highlighted that Boeing followed suit with the release of their own sustainability report in June 2022.

“The manufacturer aims to reach net-zero carbon emissions at their facilities and encourage the use of 100% SAF (sustainable aviation fuels) in their commercial airplanes by 2030,” said the GM. Like Airbus, Boeing is also continuing its research and development of electric and hydrogen aerospace technology. However, whereas Airbus has focused its efforts on engines, Boeing’s attention is set on making hydrogen more convenient for use. So, what’s the verdict when choosing between the two?