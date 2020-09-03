How MSC Cruises are giving back to healthcare workers globally
MSC Cruises launched a special global discounted cruise fares programme for all healthcare professionals globally as a ‘thank you’ for their ongoing contribution to fight Covid-19.
Executive Chairman for MSC Cruises, Pierfrancesco Vago, said the company wanted to say ‘thank you’ to all the healthcare professional of the world and their families for their selfless and tireless dedication, professionalism and bravery in tackling the current global pandemic.
“The programme applies to all frontline and back-office workers, doctors, nurses, pharmacists, those who work in research laboratories; and in fact everyone who is a health worker, at all levels.
“Their work and dedication have also helped to pave the way for our new health and safety operating protocol, which was recently implemented successfully when our flagship MSC Grandiosa.
“For the past five months, we have worked around the clock with highly qualified and internationally respected medical experts to draw up comprehensive healthcare and safety operating protocol to protect the wellbeing of all passengers.
“We look forward to welcoming them on board whenever they are ready for a much-deserved holiday," he said.
The special ‘thank you’ discounted cruise fare programme for healthcare professionals and their immediate families will be available for all MSC Cruises sailings of any duration through to the end of 2021. This includes all cruises departing up to December 31, 2021, when the booking is made by April 30, 2021. This offer is available to all healthcare workers subject to valid proof of service being provided at the time of booking.
These special per cabin fares will result in a significant discount off the regular rates. It is available to healthcare workers booking from travel agents and MSC Cruises contact centres. The programme will include a series of on-board activities to properly recognise and celebrate these special guests and their families.