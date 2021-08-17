How much it costs to travel from every international airport to the city centre

You may find a dozen or so drivers lined up outside the airport vying for travellers' attention. Travellers often use taxis to move around when they arrive at a new destination, and while some are cheap, others cost a fortune.

The folks at FleetLogging.com calculated the cost of getting from every international airport in the world to the city or town it serves, and the results are surprising. They compiled a list of every international airport by country, used Rome2Rio and Booking.com Taxis to find the price of a taxi ride to the city centre, and then calculated the price per km for each airport. The research found that Hiroshima and Oita in Japan had the highest fare in the world, with a taxi fare of $165 (R2 459).

FleetLogging.com found that it may work out cheaper to take public transport, with a bus from the airport to Hiroshima Station Shinkansen Gate as little as $12 (R179). It found that Bodø Airport in Norway was among the priciest, charging $9.38 (R139.78) per km. Meanwhile, a trip to Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport to Hilton Head, South Carolina, costs $107.50 (R1 601.95), deemed among America's most expensive taxi fares.

But, it isn't all bad. At some destinations, taxi fares may come at a steal. The cheapest airport-city taxi ride is at Cadjehoun Airport in Cotonou, Benin with a fee of $1 (R14.90) The research found that Africa has the world’s cheapest ‘most expensive taxi rides.’