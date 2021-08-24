How much September flights will cost you on these South African airlines
Share this article:
The cost of flying has been a debate of late - with some South Africans claiming the prices are too exorbitant.
Read part 1 here.
Read part 2 here.
We've decided to look at the price of flights on these South African airlines for September. IOL Travel showcases the cost of flight tickets on Airlink, FlySafair, CemAir and Lift.
The calculations
We chose the cost of tickets on flights between September 3 (departure date) and September 5 (return date). Destinations include Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban. Please note dates of flights may increase or decrease due to demand or lack of.
Airlink
Cape Town to Durban
The Cape Town to Durban flight starts from R2,714.68(departure) and 3,542.68(return). The total cost will start from R6257,36.
Durban to Cape Town
The Durban to Cape Town flight starts from R3,404.68(departure) and R3,059.68(return). The total cost will start from R6464,36.
Cape Town to Johannesburg
The flight on this route starts from R1,230.84(departure) and R1,230.84(return). The total cost will start from R2461,68.
Johannesburg to Cape Town
The flight on this route starts from R1,230.84(departure) and R2,427.18(return). The total cost will start from R4658,02.
Durban to Johannesburg
The Durban to Johannesburg flight starts from R839.84(departure) and R977.84(return). The total cost will start from R1817,68.
Johannesburg to Durban
The Johannesburg to Durban flight starts from R1,483.84(departure) and R2,564.84(return). The total cost will start from R4048,68.
FlySafair
Cape Town to Durban
The Cape Town to Durban flight starts from R1,321(departure) and R1,720(return). The total cost will start from R3041.
Durban to Cape Town
The Durban to Cape Town flight starts from R1,321 (departure) and R1,321(return). The total cost will start from R2642.
Cape Town to Johannesburg
The flight on this route starts from R920(departure) and R821(return). The total cost will start from R1741.
Johannesburg to Cape Town
The flight on this route starts from R1,121(departure) and R1,222(return). The total cost will start from R2343.
Durban to Johannesburg
The Durban to Johannesburg flight starts from R821(departure) and R821(return). The total cost will start from R1642.
Johannesburg to Durban
The flight starts from R821(departure) and R821(return). The total cost will start from R1642.
CemAir
Cape Town to Durban
The Cape Town to Durban flight starts from R2438.34(departure) and R2438.34(return). The total cost will start from R4876,68.
Durban to Cape Town
The Durban to Cape Town flight starts from R2438.34(departure) and R2438.34(return). The total cost will start from R4876,68.
Cape Town to Johannesburg
The flight on this route starts from R1403.34(departure) and R1403.34(return). The total cost will start from R2806,68.
Johannesburg to Cape Town
The flight on this route starts from R1978.34 (departure) and
R1978.34(return). The total cost will start from R3956,68.
Durban to Johannesburg
The Durban to Johannesburg flight starts from R1104.34 (departure) and R1104.34 (return). The total cost will start from R2208,68.
Johannesburg to Durban
The flight starts from R1104.34 (departure) and R1104.34 (return). The total cost will start from R2208,68.
Lift
Johannesburg to Cape Town
The flight starts from R795 (departure) and R595(return) The total cost of the trip starts from R1390.
Cape Town to Johannesburg
The flight starts from R1215(departure) and R 1565 (return). The total cost of the trip starts from R2780.
Kulula.com
Comair's website didn't display any Kulula.com flights for those stipulated dates. However, BA flights were available, and bookings were directed to their website.