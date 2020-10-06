How this African hotel group is taking Covid-19 safety protocols a step further

The ONOMO Hotels Group has partnered with world leader in testing, inspection and certification services, Bureau Veritas, to certify the Covid-19 safety processes implemented in each of its 21 hotels in 12 countries across Africa to ensure the highest levels of protection for guests, employees and partners.

The five ONOMO Hotels in South Africa that will be part of the auditing process to certify their existing World Health Organisation (WHO)-aligned protocols include Signature Lux by ONOMO Sandton, Signature Lux by ONOMO Cape Town Waterfront, ONOMO Hotel Cape Town – Inn on the Square, Signature Lux by ONOMO Cape Town Foreshore and ONOMO Hotel Durban.

Eights of the group's hotels, including ONOMO Hotel Conakry (Guinea), ONOMO Hotel Lomé (Togo) and ONOMO Hotel Dakar (Senegal), ONOMO Hotel Bamako (Mali), ONOMO Hotel Kigali, ONOMO Hotel Casablanca City Centre, ONOMO Hotel Nouaceur Casablanca Airport and ONOMO Hotel Douala have completed the evaluation process and been awarded ‘Safeguard’ certification by Bureau

Veritas. Valid for six months, the continued validity of the certification is subject to unannounced visits for renewal audits to ensure that the properties continue to implement the required practices.

Cedric Guilleminot, CEO of ONOMO Hotels group, said the partnership with ONOMO Hotels will see a comprehensive, multi-stage audit and evaluation process applied across all 21 of the group’s properties, from Morocco to South Africa, to ensure their compliance with international Covid-19 sanitising standards.