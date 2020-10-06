How this African hotel group is taking Covid-19 safety protocols a step further
The ONOMO Hotels Group has partnered with world leader in testing, inspection and certification services, Bureau Veritas, to certify the Covid-19 safety processes implemented in each of its 21 hotels in 12 countries across Africa to ensure the highest levels of protection for guests, employees and partners.
The five ONOMO Hotels in South Africa that will be part of the auditing process to certify their existing World Health Organisation (WHO)-aligned protocols include Signature Lux by ONOMO Sandton, Signature Lux by ONOMO Cape Town Waterfront, ONOMO Hotel Cape Town – Inn on the Square, Signature Lux by ONOMO Cape Town Foreshore and ONOMO Hotel Durban.
Eights of the group's hotels, including ONOMO Hotel Conakry (Guinea), ONOMO Hotel Lomé (Togo) and ONOMO Hotel Dakar (Senegal), ONOMO Hotel Bamako (Mali), ONOMO Hotel Kigali, ONOMO Hotel Casablanca City Centre, ONOMO Hotel Nouaceur Casablanca Airport and ONOMO Hotel Douala have completed the evaluation process and been awarded ‘Safeguard’ certification by Bureau
Veritas. Valid for six months, the continued validity of the certification is subject to unannounced visits for renewal audits to ensure that the properties continue to implement the required practices.
Cedric Guilleminot, CEO of ONOMO Hotels group, said the partnership with ONOMO Hotels will see a comprehensive, multi-stage audit and evaluation process applied across all 21 of the group’s properties, from Morocco to South Africa, to ensure their compliance with international Covid-19 sanitising standards.
"The certification process is based on a two-step assessment. The first consists of an audit of the Covid-19 preventative measures guide, developed by the ONOMO HOTELS group under WHO recommendations for the prevention of risk and customer health management. This is followed by an on-site audit to confirm the implementation of the protocols, before granting certification.
“This alliance is a testament to our commitment to offer the best service to our customers and the best working conditions to our employees.
“Benefiting from the expertise of a world leader is the best guarantee for our teams, our partners and our guests and allows us to establish a world-class standard in all our hotels," he said.