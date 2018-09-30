There are lots to see in Namibia. Picture: Alamy/African Media

Namibia - a country that is home to a diverse population and wildlife in the Southern part of Africa. For some, the country is a great destination for a long holiday, but for others the African country can serve as a pit stop for a few days, leaving travellers a bit perplexed with trying to find activities to keep them busy.

Here is a simple guide on how to spend 24 hours in Namibia.

Start with the capital

Windhoek is Namibia’s capital and international gateway, and is nestled deep in a picturesque valley in the centre of the country, flanked by the Khomas Hochland Plateau to the west and the Auas Mountains to the east.

For those who have yet to visit the country, a Namibian holiday may bring to mind worrying visions of sweltering heat.

But at 1,700m above sea level, Windhoek is spared the oppressive weather found in many other parts of the country, with temperatures rarely going over 30 degrees (ºC) in summer, while in winter they dip to around six degrees, on average.

Those familiar with some of the more boisterous areas of the continent will understand why Namibia is often dubbed ‘Africa for beginners’.

Windhoek may be short on major sights, but with comfortable guesthouses and good dining options, it makes a pleasant place to spend time at the start of a trip, stock up on supplies before driving on, or relax before your flight home.

Go on a short tour

If you’re short of time, a three-hour City and Township tour with Chameleon Safaris will gives a good overview of the country’s fascinating history.

After exploring the city centre, including the ‘Ink Palace’ and Parliament Gardens, drive to the Penduka Women’s Centre, a non-profit organisation that enables women to support themselves by teaching them handicrafts.

You’ll also visit a market in the Single Quarters, part of the growing Katutura Township, to learn about – and try – the staple foods.

Also try Joe’s Beerhouse, one of Windhoek’s top restaurants and beer gardens, with local meat and game as well as vegetarian options.

Go game viewing

Windhoek makes the perfect beginning and end to a journey, but there’s so much more to explore. Etosha is Namibia’s largest national park.



Its watering holes are a draw for large herds of plains game and predators, especially in the dry season.

The sculpted sand dunes of Sossusvlei and the blackened remains of long-dead trees at Deadvlei in the Namib-Naukluft National Park are among the county’s most iconic sights.

The Kunene region in the north-west is one of Africa’s last great wildernesses, home to epic scenery, the semi-nomadic Himba people and remarkable wildlife.



For a taste of Botswana’s Okavango Delta without the price tag, the Caprivi Strip in the north-east is bordered by the Okavango and Zambezi Rivers, with a beautiful landscape and wildlife.

Important tip: don't forget to take medication or shots for malaria. The disease is prominent in the north of Namibia, although no major cases have been reported. It's always better to be safe and prepared.

