How you can use Black Friday to launch an adventure abroad

With travel finally taking off for South Africans, there is no better time to venture abroad. Of course, now may be the best time as Black Friday is set to make a return.

Tom Gibbons, director at The TEFL Academy, said travellers who want to explore the world can turn their attention to teaching English abroad. He said locals can travel to at least 52 destinations abroad, including Mexico, Brazil, Costa Rica and Ukraine. The TEFL Academy is offering South Africans 70% off all its courses on Black Friday.

“With local Covid-19 infection rates reaching record lows, travel restrictions easing up, and the roll-out of internationally recognised digital vaccine certificates, an increasing number of international borders are opening to South Africans. For those planning an extended overseas stay, teaching English is a savvy way to earn an income while travelling and living abroad. "At one stage, South Africans were the most restricted travellers in the world, due to the country's detection of the Beta variant,“ he said. “Once there (overseas), certified English teachers stand to earn a competitive salary of between R190 and R560 per hour, depending on experience."