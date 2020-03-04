Hungover student causes coronavirus panic on flight

Friends Julia Walentin and Dina Oetterli thought it a good idea to spend their layover drinking copious amounts of alcohol while in Singapore. The result was Walentin ending up with a massive hangover. The two students had been on holiday in Cambodia and were en route to Heathrow. But while on their flight from Singapore, 26-year-old Walentin had such a bad headache, that she asked a flight attendant for some painkillers. Bad idea. According to Business Insider US, her request triggered panic on the flight. "I asked a steward if they had any paracetamol and maybe somewhere to lie down, thinking they might put me in business class, and they asked me if I felt unwell," Walentin told the Sun.

What followed was a flight from hell for the two friends. All the passengers were moved one row away from them and Walentin was told to wear a mask and lie down.

"It was horrendous on a 14-hour flight - it felt more like 40," she said. "It was such a panic."

Once they landed, the pair were escorted by doctors and first responders in hazmat suits and quarantined for 14 days.

The facility where they were kept resembled "a ghost town," she said, with medics clad in "spacesuits."

"We felt like we were in 'The Walking Dead.'"

Luckily Walentin managed to laugh off the incident.