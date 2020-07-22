I just f****** hate Ryanair, passenger says after unclean plane debacle

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

When people step onboard a flight they want two things: a clean aircraft and hospitable service. Passengers onboard a recent Ryanair flight were instead treated to a plane “so filthy that people refused to sit in them”, Daily Mail reported. Images of litter thrown across the footwell and crushed crisps scattered about were posted by a passenger on a flight from Ibiza to Manchester last month. According to the publication, a user by the name of Tash shared the images in a Ryanair complaints group. Ryanair passenger shares pictures of plane seats 'so filthy that people refused to sit in them' https://t.co/EHfBioX3SH — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) July 21, 2020 She wrote: "So much for cleaning your planes for Covid. God I just f****** hate Ryanair - just boarded a flight back to Manchester from Ibiza and this is the cleanest part of the plane.” (sic). One male passenger posted: “Atrocious! I just remember they were always bad at cleaning. I used to joke that's why you print your boarding pass to sweep the crisps. Now it's less funny.” (sic)

Other passengers on other flights also complained about the mess on their Ryanair plane.

Tash told Daily Mail that people refused to sit there.

Ive heard similar recently about @Ryanair flights



Guess we can see what theyve been saving money on



Ryanair plane seats covered in food and stains were 'so dirty people refused to sit in them' https://t.co/gZaFO0MoJf — Lalt (@Tlal52424124) July 21, 2020

She said: "It was like this more or less all over the plane. It was dirty and unclean. It's understandable it wouldn't be the cleanest, however, you can tell they haven't attempted to clear it at all.

"Staff were threatening lads on the plane that we won't set off because their mask wasn't tucked behind their ears, but they were wearing it. It was pretty much a power trip.

"We could move where we wanted on the plane with no spaces between people." (sic).

A spokesperson for Ryanair told the publication they were looking into the matter.

The spokesperson said the airline had a new set of health measures in place to prevent any spread of Covid-19.

They said cabin crew were responsible to check the cabin and toilets after every flight.

It seems that this is not the first time Ryanair has been called out for having a filthy cabin.

Last year, consumer advice service Which? named Ryanair the filthiest flight operator in the UK.

Huffington Post reported that when a Which? investigator boarded a Ryanair flight to check out the cleanliness for themselves, they allegedly found greasy tray tables and dusty window sills.

Sources: Daily Mail, Huffington Post