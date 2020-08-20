IATA releases airline self-assessment health checklist amid Covid-19 crisis

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) released an airline self-assessment health checklist to support the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s (ICAO) Take-off: Guidance for Air Travel through the Covid-19 Public Health Crisis. The Take-off guidance is the global standard framework of risk-based temporary measures for governments and the air transport value chain for safe operations during the Covid-19 crisis. IATA’s Director General and CEO, Alexandre de Juniac said safety is the number one priority for air transport right now. "The challenges of Covid-19 have added a new dimension to our efforts. Developed with input from industry, public health authorities and governments, ICAO’s Take-off guidance is the global standard for safe operations. IATA’s self-assessment checklist is a practical implementation guide to help airlines comply,” he said. ICAO’s Council President, Salvatore Sciacchitano said a harmonised approach to health is key.

" The approach to health is key, not only to the recovery of civil aviation but also to ‘building back better,’ which is crucially important to ensuring the future resilience of the aviation network. IATA’s health checklist for airlines will be of importance in terms of providing momentum for the implementation of the ICAO Council Aviation Recovery Task Force (CART) recommendations, of which harmonization and resilience are the guiding principles,’’ said Sciacchitano.

The IATA Health Safety Checklist for Airline Operators provides the standards and recommended practices (IHSARPs), associated guidance material and other supporting information necessary for an operator to self-assess.

It covers pre-arrival notification; check-in, embarkation and disembarkation, aircraft cleaning, onboard air quality, in-flight operations, flight and cabin crew, general crew layover and airport facilities.

The checklist is available at www.iata.org