In an event celebrated at O.R. Tambo International Airport, Iberia has presented today its newest A330-200 called “Johannesburgo” to pay tribute to the South African city.

The “Johannesburgo” has 19 seats in Business and 269 in Economy class.





On board, Iberia customers can enjoy the new long-haul cabins. Seats that unfold into 2m-long beds, all with direct access to the aisle, and a 15.4” touch screen are the main features of the Business class, while Economy seats are 46 cm wide and have individual 9” screens, as well as an adjustable headrest.





Passengers in both Business and Economy cabins can enjoy an extensive entertainment programme with some 70 new films every month, in different languages, 111 television series and documentaries, nearly 800 audio options, and 18 video games.





There is a special entertainment channel for children. Wi-Fi, offered in both classes, uses the KU band, allowing a greater download speed.