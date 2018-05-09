Operational Manager for African Responsible Tourism Awards, Sadia Nanabhay shares some misconceptions. Picture: Clinton Moodley.

Responsible tourism has been a topic of discussion among travellers for decades with many of them choosing destinations that encourages responsible tourism such as eco-friendly accommodation and authentic local experiences. Responsible tourism can be described as any form of tourism that can be consumed in a more responsible way. During a business conversation at Africa's Travel Indaba on Wednesday, industry leaders deliberated on Responsible Tourism that enables the “new normal”.

IOL Travel caught up with Operational Manager for African Responsible Tourism Awards, Sadia Nanabhay, who debunked the common misconceptions people have.



Misconception: Responsible tourism is difficult

Fact: Nanabhay says that making the shift to responsible tourism may seem hard but it really is not.She said little steps like using eco-friendly products, reusing plastic bags and not using straws could have a significant impact on the environment.

Misconception: Responsible tourism is no fun

Fact: More and more companies are now choosing to include responsible tourism practices in their offerings. Nanabhay says there are many exciting experiences that is unique and exciting.

Misconception: Responsible tourism is expensive

Fact: People often confuse responsible tourism as luxury travel. There’s a range of packages that cater to all budgets. “Many establishments have done a good job in ensuring that their offerings are in line with ethical and responsible practices.



