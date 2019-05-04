President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks at the 2019 Africa Travel Indaba at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban. Picture: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS

South Africa will soon revisit its visa policies. Speaking at this year's Africa's Travel Indaba, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the country will introduce a world-class e-visa system and reduce the red tape that travellers face when visiting the country. He said that in order for South Africa to be a top-class destination for travellers, a number of issues needed to be addressed.

One of them being the visa policies of the country.

He said: “We must reduce the onerous and often unnecessary bureaucratic red tape that tourists who want to visit our countries face. This requires us to streamline our tourist visa regimes.

President Cyril Ramaphosa interacts with delegates and exhibitors as he visits stands at the 2019 Africa Travel Indaba at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban. Picture: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS

“As South Africa, we are committed to working towards the African Union’s goal of visa-free travel and a single African air transport market. We are in the process of radically overhauling our visa dispensation for the rest of the world and introducing a world-class e-visa system. The challenges are going to be ironed out,” he said.