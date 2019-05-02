Jurni, a first-of-its-kind Travel and Tourism Data Management Company, will ensure that relevant technology solutions are built to meet industry needs. Picture: Pexels.

Jurni, a first-of-its-kind Travel and Tourism Data Management Company, was launched at Africa's Travel Indaba today. The initiative, hailed as an innovative collaboration between private sector and the National Department of Tourism, will seek to fill some of the gaps identified by the National Tourism Sector Strategy.

Jurni will ensure that relevant technology solutions are built to meet industry needs with the ultimate goal of collecting and showcasing meaningful travel and tourism data.

Dr Nomvuselelo Songelwa, CEO of Jurni, said the digital platforms will help generate missing data that the industry needs to make better decisions, reach the traveller more effectively and connect SMMEs to the global market.

“Jurni is a big step for the South African digital space as it will help to merge new and old data through our digital platforms like the Jurni App and Information Portal that will be developed soon.

“Jurni will, therefore, provide a centralised data hub that will help the travel industry better respond to the needs of the traveller visiting South Africa,” she said.

The platform will also afford smaller SMMEs the opportunity to showcase the hidden tourist attractions and establishments. A visitor app and information portal set to launch soon will provide travellers with a wealth of useful real-time travel information including GEO-location and mapping of South African experiences, access to a tourist safety tool, a helpline and social media sharing.



Jurni is the official rebranding of the National Tourism Visitor Information System (NTVIS) initiative, which was launched by Amadeus IT in conjunction with the South African Department of Tourism and the Thebe Tourism Group at Indaba last year. Andy Hedley, MD Amadeus Southern Africa, in a statement said they were committed to transformational, sustainable and inclusive growth of the global travel and tourism sector using digitisation,” he said.



