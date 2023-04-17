Influencer urges airlines to give free extra seat on airlines for plus-size travellers

I’ve never flown first class and assume the seats are better there, but everyone who’s flown economy knows how uncomfortable those seats are. Imagine being a plus size, travelling for hours, sitting uncomfortably because you can’t afford to upgrade your flight or even get an extra seat?

That is the reality of plus-size people like travel influencer Jaelynn Chaney of Washington, who sometimes travels uncomfortably because of her size. Taking to social media, Chaney opened up about some of the worse travel experiences plus-size people have to endure. She said that as a plus-size person, she is often given nasty stares and has to pay for an extra seat.

To advocate for change and pressure airlines into being more inclusive, Chaney has started a petition for plus-size travellers. She says the petition was influenced by the discrimination and discomfort she and her husband often experience when flying. And while she often pays for an extra seat, not all airlines allow that. And even when they do, they are still mistreated by other passengers.

“On another flight, I was forced to occupy only one seat with immovable armrests that caused me pain and bruises,” wrote Chaney. She added that plus-size people deserve the same treatment like any other travellers. “No one should have to pay extra for a seat or be forced to endure uncomfortable and embarrassing situations simply because of their size. Discrimination based on weight is not only unfair, but it's also a violation of our basic human rights.⁣⁣⁣

“As a community, we must come together and demand equal treatment for all travellers, regardless of their size or abilities. It's time for the airline industry to recognize the harm they are causing and make changes to create a more inclusive and equitable travel experience for everyone.” While many people agree that airlines should make the seating arrangements more comfortable for everyone, others disagree because unlike Chaney, their bodies are not big. However, most agree that economy seats are unbearable, even for petite people, hence they support Chaney’s petition.