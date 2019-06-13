Picodi, an international e-commerce company providing discount coupons for online stores, reveals the average a traveller will spend on a holiday. Picture: Pexels.

Going on holiday costs money- and is considered a luxury for some people. Research by Picodi, an international e-commerce company providing discount coupons for online stores, asked travellers from 39 countries how much money they spend on average per holiday.

The biggest spenders on the list were Australians, who spend an average of $1505 (R22 392) for a holiday.

Hong Kong travellers take second place on the list. They spend an average of $1201 (15 191) for a holiday.

Finland, UAE and Spain travellers make up the top 5 list.

According to the research, an average South African will spend $505 (R7 513) for a holiday.

The research reveals that South Africans are more likely to go on holiday once a year. Majority of them choose to go during travel during high season. The travellers who spend the least on travel is Pakistan travellers, who pay around $191 (2841.76) for a holiday.

Image: Picodi