Inside Seven Seas Grandeur’s R170K a night Regent Suite

Gone are the days when cabins aboard cruise ships offered the bare minimum in design and amenities. Cruise companies are constantly changing their offerings to attract new travellers - and Regent Seven Seas Cruises' R170k-a-night Regent Suite on Seven Seas Grandeur - is an example of the ultimate luxury on offer now.

Although the liner will only begin cruises in November 2023, passengers are already waiting in line to book a stay in the suite on some of its itineraries. Picture: Regent Seven Seas Cruises And it's not hard to see why. The suite features a private balcony with a treesse mini pool, living room with sitting area, a private spa in the suite with sauna, steam bath and whirlpool and three walk-in closets. In addition, guests will get hotel accommodation for a night before the cruise, free ground transfer and transport, private car and guided tours for shore excursions, unlimited spa services in the suite, laundry and dry cleaning and a personal butler. There are also luxurious bathroom amenities, a selection of luxury duvet covers, pillows and aromatic suite fragrances, shoeshine service, personalised stationery and more.

Picture: Regent Seven Seas Cruises The suite also offers unobstructed 270-degree views from a wraparound veranda overlooking the bow of the ship. Picture: Regent Seven Seas Cruises Picture: Regent Seven Seas Cruises The brains behind the extravagant suite is Miami-based Studio DADO. Founding partner Yohandel Ruiz and lead designer June Cuadra shared their vision for the suite. “We imagined the Regent unrivalled board Seven Seas Grandeur to be unique and different from previous vessels, capturing the curiosity and discerning eye of an art collector.