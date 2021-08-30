International holidays: What it will cost South Africans

Fully vaccinated and itching to travel somewhere exotic? You are not alone! After getting their jab, many South Africans are now venturing internationally.

South Africans can't wait to explore a country other than their own, said Karen Hoard, a South African travel agency owner. “South Africans love travelling, and after a year and a half of not travelling abroad, they’re raring to go. “With many countries reopening their borders to fully vaccinated travellers, the travel options are endless for them. After 18 months of not having any bookings, I've seen a demand for international countries from South Africans travellers within the last three months,” she said.

What it will cost you As tempting as it may sound to book a trip to a new destination, jumping straight into a holiday may not be a wise decision, Hoard warned. “The travel landscape has changed drastically, which is why South Africans need to research their preferred travel destinations before making any bookings. While some countries are welcoming vaccinated guests, some may require them to quarantine, provide a negative PCR test and have travel insurance. Of course, this differs from country to country.

“With the rules constantly changing, it’s best travellers are aware of the risks of travelling to a particular destination to prepare themselves.” Hoard said creating a budget is vital. “Look at what you’re willing to pay and ensure that you stick to that figure. Factor in transport, accommodation, food, activities and travel insurance.”

With thousands of travellers stuck abroad last year due to border closures relating to the pandemic, she advised travellers to create a reserve fund to use in case of an emergency. “I’d recommend travellers have money saved in a reserve fund for any unforeseen costs. Make sure you take comprehensive travel insurance. “You want to be ready for any emergency. The last thing you want is to be stuck in a foreign destination with no money. If you need guidance, get a travel professional to handle your bookings and itinerary. They’re the best people to advise on the regulations of a particular destination.