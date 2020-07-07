International report shows impact New7Wonders has on tourism post-Covid-19

The Curiositas New7Wonders Report for 2020 highlights the unique influence and position of the New7Wonders tourist destinations has on tourism growth worldwide. The research analysis covers the New7Wonders of the World and the New7Wonders of Nature in 14 locations from countries representing more than 50 percent of the world's population. These Wonders reflect a notable competitive edge when compared to standard tourist destinations, growing twice as fast on average, and are instrumental to leading tourism recovery post-Covid-19. The New7Wonders concept began in 2000 as a millennium project. An online voting campaign was run whereby, for the first time, people from around the world could nominate a set of natural or man-made wonders of the world. To date, over 600 million votes have been cast. The New7Wonders have created significant economic, social, educational and tourism value for their regions. The findings of the report clearly show that being a New7Wonder is a differentiator that can capture the attention and interest of travellers, which can then be converted into tourism arrivals. Sabine Lehmann, Founder of Cape Town based Curiositas, said the report analysed quantitative and qualitative data from all the New 7 Wonders across the world, from Machu Picchu to the Great Wall of China and Table Mountain in South Africa.

“The numbers are clear: being voted as a New7Wonder (especially those that actively promote this status) has resulted in a positive impact for tourism and related economic benefits on average twice as strong as the rest of tourism growth in the world,” said Lehmann.

She said this is without a doubt an asset to be exploited intelligently as part of future tourism growth strategies.

According to Wahida Parker, Managing Director of TMACC, the results of the report reinforce and validate the great achievement of South Africans and international visitors of Table Mountain, when they campaigned the attraction as the New7Wonders of Nature. “This gives us the resolve to make sure that Table Mountain is at the centre of our commitment to grow tourism beyond Covid-19. We are proud of how this will continue to bring success to the tourism industry."

Enver Duminy, CEO of Cape Town Tourism, said Cape Town is the only city in the world with a Wonder blessing.

"We are certain that Table Mountain will succeed in attracting visitors near and far to our incredible city once again," he said.

Sisa Ntshona, CEO of South Africa Tourism, said the research is very important for the nation at this time. “It gives us guidance and ideas on some of the things we can do to bring back South Africa to not only its previous tourism achievements but to also reach new heights. Africa has only two Wonders, the only surviving Ancient 7 Wonder, the Pyramids of Giza, and the voted New7Wonder of Nature, our very own Table Mountain - an icon of pride for the entire continent," said Ntshona.

Jean-Paul de la Fuente, Director of the New7Wonders Foundation, the official global authority under whose aegis all the Wonders are voted, said the research report arrives at the most optimum time for the world, precisely when we need facts and figures to show us what to do next, what to believe in, where to see hope and opportunity.

"The New7Wonders are one of the planet's biggest movements, over 600 million votes, and this study shows their true value, now and forever as part of global memory," said Fuente.