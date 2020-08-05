International vs local prices: Can South Africans hack the system?

More locals will be exploring now that intra-provincial travel is allowed in South Africa, but many South Africans have expressed their concerns about local getaways being expensive. This follows a tweet by @RachAlberts who posed the question about why South African holidays were so expensive. She tweeted: “I’m genuinely interested in why South African holidays are SO expensive. For 30k I could get an all inclusive ski trip to Italy with flights for a week OR 4 nights at a game farm in the Eastern Cape. Is it the lower demand? Taxes? I really want to understand.” (sic). Her tweet allowed other Twitter users to share their own experiences, and why they opted for international holidays instead of a local escape. Twitter user @Sposhkay1 recently revealed how South Africans travellers can get good rates when they travel within South Africa. Her hack? Contact the lodges directly.

She offered insight into the tourist price versus local prices and said that travellers can contact accommodation establishments directly for a local price.

@Sposhkay1 also revealed that the establishments will require proof of your South African ID for confirmation.

Hi guys welcome to Staycation Monday, I have noticed we believe SA tourism is not budget friendly for us locals, therefore thought it would be best if we discuss tourist price vs local price.



The outpost lodge seems to be the perfect example after @mfazomnyama_ tweet 😉. pic.twitter.com/tKzYAb1hkf — MaNkomo Enkulu (New Account) (@Sposhkay1) July 27, 2020

“There’s sites like http://bushescape.co.za http://bushbreaks.co.za Who work hand in hand with lodges to give the best pricing packages for locals or better yet contact the lodge directly,” she posted. (sic)

User @Mbali_mbl who commented on the post said that the difference between tourist versus local prices was “huge”.

“This is interesting, I always have my ID the difference is huge when I travel with my European friends. I think you discover the difference once you have confirm your reservations.” (sic).