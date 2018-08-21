Aquila Private Game Reserve and Spa will add Inverdoorn Private Game Reserve to their Aquila Collection.

THE AQUILA COLLECTION BUYS INVERDOORN PRIVATE GAME RESERVE.



Aquila Private Game Reserve and Spa will add Inverdoorn Private Game Reserve to their Aquila Collection. Inverdoorn Private Game Reserve, founded in 1994, is just 2 and a half hours away from Cape Town. This 10 000 hectare big 5 safari experience is known for its beautiful indigenous Karoo landscapes and impressive Acacia Karoo river beds.

The most recent 5-star edition to Inverdoorn is the impressive Kuganha luxury tented camp, where guests enjoy personalised offers vice in an isolated tranquil setting which can compete with any of Kruger Parks or Africa’s best five-star tented experiences.

Aquila said they will amplify this exclusive 5-star experience throughout all of Inverdoorn facilities.



As a combined force, the group will now be able to meet the unique demands across all target markets.

Searl Derman, owner of The Aquila Collection, said the reserves offer very different safari experiences.

“Both game reserves have a great variety of big 5 and wildlife which within the next month will be further reinforced with new genetics, numbers and species.”

“By combining the sales and marketing offices the group will be able to streamline the promotion of big 5 safari tourism in Cape Town and the Western Cape, while also enhancing local and international safari experiences,” Derman said.

He believes that the two game reserves compliment each other and epitomise a comprehensive Southern African safari.



As the businesses begin their transition to synergise their hospitality products, award-winning conservation, job creation and social upliftment projects and ethics, both brands will continue business as usual.

He added that “Inverdoorns conservation efforts will experience a change in policy and will benefit from Aquila’s award-winning infrastructure, management and accomplishments”.





