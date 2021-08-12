IOL readers have voted: This is SA's best airport

Cape Town International Airport clinched two awards at the recent Skytrax World Airport Awards. The famed airport took home the Best Airport in Africa for the sixth consecutive year, as well as the Best Airport Staff in Africa for 2021.

King Shaka International Airport in KwaZulu-Natal took home the best regional airport in Africa for 2021 at the same awards. But, when we asked our IOL readers which they felt was South Africa best airport, 50% voted OR Tambo International Airport. Cape Town International Airport came second, with 34% and King Shaka International Airport received 14%.

Facebook users shared their views.

User Lungisani Jaca posted: "OR Tambo without a doubt." (sic) Another user @Mhlozi Malkerns, who travels between OR Tambo and Cape Town International every month for six years, said the difference is small. He commented: "Take it from someone who travels between ORT and CTI on a month basis for the past 6 years, the difference is very small to nothing at all. ORT is bigger and can be confusing but have more shops and people as it have more flights etc. CTI is very small and cosy and easy to navigate as it has only 2 floor. I can't comment about KSI as I went there 6 years ago and they were still busy with it." (sic)