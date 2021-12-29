Israel to lift travel ban on 55 nations

Israel will lift the travel ban on 55 countries, the Ministry of Health said in a statement. The move, subject to the approval from the cabinet and a parliamentary committee, will take effect on Thursday, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying.

Most African countries will be released from the ban list, as well as some European countries, including Germany, Denmark, Italy, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Finland and Norway, it added. However, Mexico will be added to the list and labelled "red", joining the United Arab Emirates, the US, Ethiopia, the UK, South Africa, Hungary, Tanzania, Nigeria, Spain, Portugal, France, Canada, Switzerland and Turkey. Tourists love Israel as it offers something for everyone. Whether you are looking for a desert escape, some downtime on one of the breathtaking beaches or lush forests, you won’t be disappointed.

Tel Aviv offers some of the best seaside attractions with Banana Beach, Gordon-Frishman Beach, Hilton Beach and Alma Beach. If you head north, you will find the Caesarea Aqueduct Beach, which offers a unique experience. And Eilat, which is down south, offers beaches with spectacular views.

Of course, another big drawcard is the healing waters of the Dead Sea, which is an absolute must-do when visiting Israel. If you are partial to exploring the historical sites, Israel has plenty on offer starting with the Old City in Jerusalem. Masada is an iconic fortress near the Dead Sea. And the Underground City, which is located beneath the streets of the Old City of Jerusalem, will take tourists to some memorable Jewish sites.