Ariana Grande. Picture: Bang Showbiz/Splash News

Ariana Grande flew her dogs on a luxury private jet so they could be with her at a hotel. The 26-year-old pop star jetted two of her pet pooches, Myron and Toulouse to Glasgow.

And she treated the pups to their own room at the £2 500 (about R45 817)-a-night penthouse suite she was staying at during her European tour.

A source said: "She jetted the dogs out from Birmingham and they got there three hours before she arrived."

"Ariana wanted to make sure she felt right at home and after she cancelled a number of meet-and- greets due to anxiety, they help her with that. They help to calm her nerves."

The canines were given tartan dog collars to mark their time in Scotland, and were looked after by a minder until Ariana turned up.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "The dogs, who have been assigned their own room at the two-bedroom apartment, were well looked after by a minder during their stay.

"As well as being offered personalised bone shaped dog biscuits and furry bedding they even got given tartan dog collars."

The 'No Tears Left To Cry' hit-maker recently admitted her anxiety and depression have been "at an all time high lately", leading her to cancel her meet and greet before her show in Antwerp, Belgium.

Earlier this month, Ariana axed all meet and greets with fans on her European tour.

An email to fans explained: "Dear Ariana Grande VIP fan. We regret to inform you that there will not be a Soundcheck party offered at your show. You will receive a partial refund in the amount of £166."