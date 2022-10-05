Jet fuel update: ACSA urges international travellers to arrive 4 hours prior to departure

This comes after the airports management company had announced that it had issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) updating airlines about jet fuel supply constraints at the Cape Town airport.

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) says it has managed to increase jet fuel reserves at Cape Town International Airport (CTIA), and is confident that flight movements will continue as per schedule.

Previously ACSA said that it had received a report from fuel suppliers signalling further delays in the delivery of jet fuel to CTIA, and that it had been working closely with airlines to reduce uplift out of Cape Town; and due to the added risks had introduced further restrictions on fuel uplift to conserve stocks until a new consignment of jet fuel arrived.

However, the company has since announced that it was advised that the vessel carrying jet fuel had docked, and once tests have been successfully run the jet fuel will then be pumped into the refinery.

“CTIA management earlier engaged airlines and requested a reduction in uplift of fuel, and this has allowed the airport to now have up to 4.5 days of fuel reserves. The airport’s management together with airlines have ensured that there is very little flight disruption, and to date, only one airline has had to cancel their international flight,” said ACSA.