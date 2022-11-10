Jetsetting with Janet: The West Coast rich in cultural heritage and stunning scenery

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><a>Podcast stream by Fabrik.fm</a> A great way to be a tourist in your own province is to visit the Cape West Coast, a place known for delicious seafood, its glistening windswept beaches, and rich geographical and cultural diversity. On Jetsetting with Janet this week, host Janet Pillai speaks to West Coast locals and business owners about the rich experiences the area has to offer.

West Coast Fossil Park Pippa Jane Haarhof, Executive Manager at the West Coast Fossil Park says an outing to the national heritage site is good fun for everyone. It is rated as one of the richest fossil sites globally with close to 300 different species.

“The fossils themselves date back to between five and 10 million years old. They were discovered through phosphate mining operations that started in the 1930s/1940s. Up here near Langebaan, near the Air Force Base. And so it's attracted the attention of scientists from all over the world,” she said. !khwa Ttu !Khwa ttu, the San Education and Culture Centre offers guests the unique experience of being introduced to the world of the descendants of the first indigenous people of southern Africa.

West Coast Way West Coast Way is a Destination Marketing Company that offers top marketing solutions focused on growing tourism to the West Coast’s biodiversity-rich nature and culturally-rich small towns. West Coast Wonders

A collection of farm and town stays in Lambertsbay on the West Coast. Escape the busy city life and reboot with West Coast Wonders Farm Stays at Steenbokfontein Seeplaas, Weskus Quarry, Weskus Hokkie, and Weskus Grotjie Ek En Djy Vissery Gert Aggenbach and Magdel Aggenbach started the restaurant and bar in 2014 situated on the banks of the Berg River, in an original century-old fish house.