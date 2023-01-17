Joburg ranks second worst city for public toilets access in the world

As if the country hasn’t gone through enough already. One of the worst things to experience is having to relieve yourself in a jacked-up toilet or, no toilet at all.

Story continues below Advertisement

A recent study revealed the best and worst public toilets access in the world. While some of us are capable of whipping out and whizzing on the side of the road or in a bush, others are not so lucky. Toilet access is not just a need and a right; it's a matter of dignity, inclusion, and respect.

Peeing in peace is a thing. For example, for people with disabilities, pregnant mums, gastrointestinal disorders and other major factors, good facilities are a need, and a right. Now technology allows you to see which of the countries have the best access to bathrooms.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Great British Public Toilet Map is your very own guide to the countries and cities with the most restrooms. It considers various factors such as if you’re planning a trip to a tourist attraction that's likely to have less user-friendly plumbing, for example, the beach or historical site? How far will you have to go when you… have to go? Is there a pay toilet nearby and so forth.

Story continues below Advertisement