Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Joburg ranks second worst city for public toilets access in the world

A new guide helps tourists find the nearest public toilets from where they are. Picture: Max Vakhtbovych/Pexels

Published 2h ago

As if the country hasn’t gone through enough already.

One of the worst things to experience is having to relieve yourself in a jacked-up toilet or, no toilet at all.

A recent study revealed the best and worst public toilets access in the world.

While some of us are capable of whipping out and whizzing on the side of the road or in a bush, others are not so lucky.

Toilet access is not just a need and a right; it's a matter of dignity, inclusion, and respect.

Peeing in peace is a thing.

For example, for people with disabilities, pregnant mums, gastrointestinal disorders and other major factors, good facilities are a need, and a right.

Now technology allows you to see which of the countries have the best access to bathrooms.

The Great British Public Toilet Map is your very own guide to the countries and cities with the most restrooms.

It considers various factors such as if you’re planning a trip to a tourist attraction that's likely to have less user-friendly plumbing, for example, the beach or historical site?

How far will you have to go when you… have to go? Is there a pay toilet nearby and so forth.

QS Supplies calculated the average number of public toilets per km² in the world’s favourite vacation cities and sadly Joburg is one of the worst cities for public toilet access, with 0.01 per km², the second worst in the world alongside Cairo taking the number one spot with 0.00 per km².

In addition, the study revealed one of their key findings: ‘’Paris has 6.72 public toilets per km², more than any other city in our study,’’ making it the best-case scenario to find yourself in when needing the loo.

