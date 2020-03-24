Just come back from a cruise? Stay home for two weeks, CDC says

No one is taking a cruise anytime soon, with operations halted around the globe amid the spread of the novel coronavirus. But many thousands of people were on ships before they stopped sailing - and now the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a warning for them.

"Stay home for 14 days from the time you disembark, practice social distancing and monitor your health," the agency said Tuesday. "Social distancing means staying out of crowded places, avoiding group gatherings, and maintaining distance (approximately six feet or two meters) from others when possible."

Representatives for the two largest cruise operators, Carnival and Royal Caribbean Cruises, did not immediately respond to a question about whether the lines were communicating the CDC's advice to recent passengers.

The CDC's recommendation came in a new travel warning Tuesday that raises cruising to a Level 3 - "avoid nonessential travel" - status. The agency recommends that travelers put off all cruise travel around the world, though it does not give a timeline for when it would be safe to start again. Most lines have cancelled sailings until at least early April.

"Cruise passengers are at increased risk of person-to-person spread of infectious diseases, including covid-19, and outbreaks of covid-19 have been reported on several cruise ships," the warning said, referring to the disease caused by the virus.