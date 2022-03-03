’Keep your feet to yourself, please’: Maps Maponyane grossed out by fellow passenger’s bare feet

Television presenter, influencer and brand ambassador Maps Maponyane took to Twitter to share his disgust at another passenger on board his flight. “Some of y'all are way too comfortable,” he tweeted with the addition of the vomit face emoji. “This man held me hostage with his damn foot the whole flight!”

Below, he attached a picture of a person resting their leg on their knee, forcing their foot to protrude out into the aisle. Some of y'all are way too comfortable🤢

This man held me hostage with his damn foot the whole flight!🦶🏻😷 pic.twitter.com/zceoHqMXon — Mr. Buns (@MapsMaponyane) March 2, 2022

Clearly perturbed by having to endure the sight of somebody else's feet, Maps also responded to a comment indicating that they may have been smelly too. @JayDevSolo said, “Ppl saying why didn't you tell him, what can you say? LOL. Unless they are smelly.” In response, Maps said, “Bruh! And I had my mask on AND THEY WEREN'T THERE, so how would they know what I said??” While some might see the act as perfectly harmless, according to an article published by Cosmopolitan, it could potentially be very dangerous in the unlikely case of an emergency.

An ex-flight attendant responded to a Quora thread asking why passengers are asked to wear their shoes during take-off. Tony Luna wrote: "Besides stinking up the whole cabin, footwear is essential during an airplane emergency, even though it is not part of the flight safety information. "During an emergency, all sorts of debris and unpleasant ground surfaces will block your way towards the exit, as well as outside the aircraft. If your feet aren't properly covered, you'll have a hard time making your way to safety."