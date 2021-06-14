Kids fly for free on this SA airline for a limited time

Flights can be rather expensive if you are flying with your children. With the upcoming school holidays, low-cost carrier FlySafair is offering children under the age of 12 the opportunity to fly for free. There is a catch, though. You have to book before midnight on June 14, 2021.

"With a travel period this flexible, you can fill up the year with holidays for so much less, keep your kids entertained and earn yourself a well-deserved break too," FlySafair teased in a promo. Under the T&Cs, the free tickets for children include a R0 net fare. However, passengers are liable for airport taxes and any additional extras, including checked luggage, seat selection and priority boarding. If the child is 12 years or older, they will be classified as an adult. Children need to be accompanied by an adult (not younger than 16 years of age) at full fare.

"This promotion is not valid for children booked as Unaccompanied Minors, and a maximum of three children can fly free, per booking, and must include one adult," it said. The special does not apply to passengers adding children onto existing bookings. It available for flights from June 14, 2021, to March 27, 2022. Last month, IOL Travel compared the prices of winter flights on SA airlines. We chose the cost of tickets on flights between July 10 (departure date) and July 17 (return date)- the start of the school holidays.