Kimberley’s Flamingo Casino celebrates 21st birthday

This casino was Sun International's first in the region and contributed significantly to tourism and infrastructure. On Saturday, March 11, the casino celebrated with thrilling entertainment on the gaming floor, delicious cake, and sparkling wine, like the good old days.

The Flamingo Casino provides guests with the energy and excitement of this historical time and is a venue that is synonymous with fun. Casino equals money, and last year, Flamingo Casino saw 72 jackpots totalling R4.4 million given away and one millionaire created on the Sunstriker, winning R1.6 million. The Casino has 231 slot machines and seven tables on both smoking and non-smoking gaming floors, welcoming all levels of gamers. Flamingo general manager Themba Marash said, “Flamingo vows to continue to remain relevant to our customers, serving their interests while making sure our shareholders’ investment continues to deliver and, at the same time, making a difference in our communities. We will always strive to be Kimberley’s supreme entertainment spot.”