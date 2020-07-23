KLM, Air France announce 6 repatriation flights from Cape Town and Johannesburg

In co-operation with the Dutch and French Embassy in South Africa, KLM and Air France will organise six new repatriation flights in August.

The airlines revealed in a statement that the flights were aimed to assist Dutch and French nationals as well as residents of other European Union members and Schengen states to return home.

There will be flights from August 8 to August 16, 2020, from Cape Town and Johannesburg. Flight KL592 will depart on August 8 from Johannesburg to Amsterdam. This flight will close on August 3, at 12pm.

Flight KL598 will depart on August 9 from Cape Town to Amsterdam This flight will be closed on August 4, at 12pm. Flight KL592 will depart on August 15 from Johannesburg to Amsterdam. This flight will be closed on August 10 at 12pm. ️

Flight AF871 will depart on August 15 from Cape Town to Paris. This flight will be closed on August 10 at 12pm. Flight KL598 will depart on August 16 from Cape Town to Amsterdam. This flight will be closed on August 11 at 12pm.