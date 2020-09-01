KLM announces further repatriation flights from SA

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

In co-operation with the Dutch Embassy in South Africa, KLM will organise several repatriation flights from South Africa this September. The airlines revealed in a statement that the flights were aimed to assist Dutch and French nationals as well as residents of other European Union members and Schengen states to return home. Flights have been authorised by the South African authorities. There will be flights from September 3 to September 24, departing from Cape Town to Johannesburg. Cape Town flights On September 3, the flight leaves from Cape Town to Amsterdam at 6.15pm on flight KL598.

On September 6, the flight leaves from Cape Town to Amsterdam at 6.15pm on flight KL598.

On September 10, the flight leaves from Cape Town to Amsterdam at 6.15pm on flight KL598.

On September 13, the flight leaves from Cape Town to Amsterdam at 6.15pm on flight KL598.

On September 17, the flight leaves from Cape Town to Amsterdam at 6.15pm on flight KL598.

On September 20, the flight leaves from Cape Town to Amsterdam at 6.15pm on flight KL598. On September 24, the flight leaves from Cape Town to Amsterdam at 6.15pm on flight KL598.

Johannesburg flights

On September 5, the flight leaves from Johannesburg to Amsterdam at 11.10pm on flight KL592.

On September 12, the flight leaves from Johannesburg to Amsterdam at 11.10pm on flight KL592.

On September 19, the flight leaves from Johannesburg to Amsterdam at 11.10pm on flight KL592.

Visit www.klm.co.za or www.airfrance.co.za or call via the Air France KLM Call Centre on 010 205 0100 or 010 205 0101.