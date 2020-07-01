KLM announces repatriation flights from Amsterdam to South Africa

If you are one of the South Africans stuck in Amsterdam, or you may have family stuck in the city, here’s some good news. KLM is operating two repatriation flights to bring South African nationals and permanent residents back home on flights from Amsterdam.

The airline has operated many repatriations flights from South Africa to various parts of Europe since June. They have been working closely with the Dutch Embassy in South Africa. The flights helped Dutch nationals as well as residents of other European Union members and Schengen states to return home.

Now, they are trying to get South Africans home. In a media blast yesterday, the airline said those who want to be booked on one of the flights needed to contact 011 790 0401. The line is opened 24 hours a day. There will be two flights, on July 10 and July 11, 2020.

The first flight on July 10 (flight KL 597) will leave Amsterdam and travel to Cape Town. This flight will be closed on July 5, 2020.

The second flight on July 11 (flight KL 591) will leave Amsterdam and travel to Johannesburg. This flight will be closed on July 6,2020.