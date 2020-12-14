KLM reduces flights between South Africa and Amsterdam

KLM, an airline that has been operating repatriation flights and one of the first airlines to restart operations from South Africa to Europe when lockdown restrictions eased has decided to reduce its operations from South Africa to Amsterdam from December 13, 2020.

The airline said that new regulations have been issued by the South African authorities on December 3, which changed the entry requirements for airline crew travelling into the country on international flights.

"Despite being given a 7-day grace period by the South African authorities to adjust our operations to these new requirements, it proves extremely difficult for KLM to maintain the same flight program for both Passenger and Cargo flights to and from South Africa.

"KLM deeply regrets and apologises for the inconvenience these cancellations may cause. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines remains committed to work within the rules and regulations of South Africa whilst serving the country during the pandemic; contributing to the economic recovery in South Africa and ensuring that health and safety on board their aircraft is held to the highest standard," KLM said in a statement.

All passengers on the affected flights will be contacted and re-booked on alternative flights. The airline's Flight Status page will be updated with the latest flight information for the December schedule.