KLM to continue flights from South Africa to Amsterdam

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

KLM flights will continue flights from South Africa to Amsterdam. This comes after the airline revealed that it will reduce its operations from South Africa to Amsterdam from December 13, 2020. The airline said at the time that new regulations have been issued by the South African authorities on December 3. As a result, this changed the entry requirements for airline crew travelling into the country on international flights. In a statement on Wednesday, the airline said that the Dutch government issued new regulations requiring all travellers from South Africa entering the Netherlands or transiting via the Netherlands to present a valid negative Covid-19 PCR test result obtained not more than 72 hours before arrival into the country. The airline said the updated regulation enables KLM to operate all passenger flights from South Africa to Amsterdam from December 23, 2020, as planned.

Passengers who have rebooked due to the travel ban announced earlier by the Dutch government on December 21 can either keep their current booking or request to be rebooked on one of the reinstated KLM flights. Travellers will need to adhere to the requirement of presenting a negative PCR test certificate, which must be no older than 72 hours before arrival in the Netherlands.

Flights from the Netherlands to South Africa were unaffected by the travel ban or the new regulations and remain operational. KLM flies daily between Johannesburg and Amsterdam and six times per week between Cape Town and Amsterdam.

For all Air France KLM flights, worldwide, all passengers are required to wear a face mask for the duration of the flight. Additional hygiene equipment, such as hand sanitisers, are available onboard, and the aircraft is cleaned and disinfected using suitable cleaning agents.

The air in the cabin is renewed every three minutes and High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters are used to filter 99.9% of the smallest viruses, including the coronavirus.