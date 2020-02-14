KLM, the Dutch arm of Air France KLM, offered a public apology on Friday after a crew member sparked online outrage by posting a sign in Korean saying passengers on a recent flight were not allowed to use a toilet because of the new coronavirus.
Photos of the handwritten sign saying "lavatory for crew members only" went viral in South Korea this week after a passenger on a 10-hour flight from Amsterdam to Seoul's Incheon airport on Monday shared the images online.
The passenger accused KLM of discriminating against South Korean passengers because the sign was only in Korean.
"Dear KLM... Today, you made it quite clear that you discriminate against race. Using Corona Virus as an excuse. You owe my friend and Korea a HUGE apology," wrote one Twitter user, whose posts in English and Korean about the incident gathered thousands of retweets and likes.
The hashtag BoycottKLM was trending on Korean Twitter.