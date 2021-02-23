kulula to resume Lanseria route with limited schedule

South Africa's low-cost airline kulula.com, announced that it will restart its operations at Lanseria International Airport from April 1, 2021, servicing its Durban and Cape Town routes.

Similar to the re-introduction of its other routes, kulula.com will commence with a limited schedule, adding additional frequencies over the next couple of months. Customers are now able to book flights from Lanseria via various distribution channels at market-related fares.

Desmond O’Connor, Executive Head of Revenue Management at kulula.com, said they were excited about the reopening of the airline's services back at Lanseria. The resumption is part of its ramp-up strategy.

"At kulula.com we aim to make travel as simple, easy, and convenient as possible, and we look forward to welcoming back all our customers on board our flights, especially those from the north-western parts of Johannesburg and Pretoria.

“With the reintroduction of flights between Lanseria, Durban, and Cape Town and with faster check-in processes, as well as a shorter walk from the car park to the terminal, it’s an obvious choice for visitors that frequently fly into Gauteng”, said O’Connor.