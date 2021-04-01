kulula.com resumes flights from Lanseria International Airport

Kulula.com has resumed flights from Lanseria International Airport on April 1, 2021, with a permanent weekly schedule operation Lanseria International has established itself as a niche-market boutique airport operating scheduled daily domestic routes between Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban. Kulula.com said in a statement it will be resuming scheduled flight operations to Cape Town and Durban from Lanseria. The two routes open in time for the Easter break. Rampa Rammopo, CEO of Lanseria International Airport, said the airport was delighted to welcome kulula.com and their passengers back at Lanseria. “Our airport remains a convenient entry and exit point to and from Gauteng, especially for customers travelling from the surrounding catchment areas including north and west suburbs, as well as from Pretoria West, Centurion and Midrand.

“Kulula.com’ s return to Lanseria offers our clients the added benefit of choice. As we continue to rebuild air travel in the thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic, Lanseria remains committed to advancing the local economy, tourism service providers, industry and supporting South Africa as the gateway to the continent,” Rammopo added.

Brian Kitchin, executive head of sales and marketing at kulula.com, said offering flights from Lanseria International Airport confirms kulula.com’s commitment to keeping it simple and easy.

"This well-situated gateway to the north-western parts of Gauteng is a perfect fit for kulula.com and aids us to deliver a travel experience that is effortless and convenient. We are excited to be back at Lanseria International Airport and look forward to welcoming our customers on board," he said.