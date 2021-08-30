Kulula’s new app allows you to book your flight in 10 minutes

Kulula.com has unveiled its new mobile app is set to be the "quickest, easiest way to book a flight". The airline whose services were disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic, will resume operations on September 1, 2021.

Avsharn Bachoo, Chief Information Officer (CIO) at Comair Limited, said that booking a flight used to take customers about 23 minutes. The new app will reduce this to 10 minutes. “The app provides you with every piece of information that matters and has a simple, attractive interface to shop, book and check in for your flight. “We have been listening to our customers’ feedback over the past year, and we’re pleased to launch this app at a time when we can really help make air travel easier and more enjoyable for our customers,” he said

The app is built in the same way as Google Maps or Gmail. “The microservices sit on containers, able to scale up or down immediately, such as when there’s a rush on tickets for holiday specials. There are no more ‘waiting rooms’ or frozen pages. “We’ve created a Cloud-centric rather than a standalone app. Using Flutter and Firebase rather than Xamarin is a gamechanger due to cost and ease of use. The end product may look the same, but there’s a big difference in the back-end," he added.