KwaZulu-Natal's tourism recovery: Fedhasa partners with government for growth

In an effort to increase tourism numbers in KwaZulu-Natal, the Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa (Fedhasa) announced that it has partnered with the province’s government. “With the number of international visitors to KwaZulu-Natal still down 80% from pre-Covid levels, the province is embarking on an ambitious recovery plan backed by unprecedented cooperation between government and industry stakeholders.

The initiative aims to reposition Durban and KZN from an add-on destination to a primary tourism hub, leveraging its diverse attractions and competitive pricing,” said Fedhasa. The hospitality association said that the partnership was announced during a recent meeting between Minister of Public Works & Infrastructure Dean Macpherson, KZN MEC for Public Works Martin Meyer and FEDHASA’s Rosemary Anderson and Brett Tungay. According to Fedhasa, the partnership marks a decisive shift in approach to tourism recovery while the recovery strategy centres on repositioning KwaZulu-Natal as a standalone destination rather than an afterthought to Cape Town or Kruger National Park itineraries.

The partnership also comes ahead of the festive season where the eThekwini Municipality has said that it expects to host 1.3 million visitors during this period. Fedhasa said that Minister Macpherson highlighted Durban’s tourism potential and key advantages ahead of the December season and also addressed concerns about beach safety, clarifying that 95% of eThekwini’s beaches are open and safe for swimming, helping to dispel any misconceptions. “Durban offers a more relaxed and less crowded experience compared to Cape Town, while also being more affordable,” he said, pointing to the city’s strong value proposition.

Tungay reiterated the minister’s sentiments highlighting that KZN has everything in one province. ”We’ve got the culture, the beaches, the mountains, the battlefields, the Midlands, and game parks that easily surpass Kruger, but we need to put that out into the public domain that we are a one-stop tourism destination,“ he said. Fedhasa highlighted that a key priority is regaining Blue Flag status for beaches, an internationally recognised certification crucial for attracting overseas visitors.

“This involves comprehensive infrastructure improvements and more efficient water quality monitoring systems. The initiative comes as domestic bookings for December show promising signs of recovery, despite a significant lag in international visitors,” said the hospitality association. It also said that air access presents another critical challenge. “While King Shaka International Airport’s landing fees are competitive with other South African airports, attracting more international carriers depends on demonstrating sustained tourist demand,” it said.

The hospitality association also noted that infrastructure development forms a crucial part of the recovery plan with Minister Macpherson revealing that on November 7, the department will release details of vacant public buildings available for development proposals, aimed at rejuvenating key tourism areas. “These improvements, coupled with the province’s natural advantages and competitive pricing, position KwaZulu-Natal to capture a growing share of the mid-market travel segment,” it said. Tungay also said that within the next 12 months, there are going to be huge changes in the tourism environment in KwaZulu-Natal.