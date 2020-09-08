Kylie Jenner owns a R1.2bn private jet. Here's what it looks like inside

When you are Kylie Jenner, you do not fly First Class, you fly private. While the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashian' star and her family always fly private, the youngest decided to get her own private jet, according to the Mirror. The luxury jet cost the make up mogul a whooping $73-million (R1.2-billion) She named her private jet Kylie Air. According to the publication, there is enough room for 10 people on board Kylie Air, which is fitting as Jenner always travels with an entourage.

The wide plush leather seats make for a comfortable travel experience, and there's even a double bed on board for when Jenner needs her beauty sleep.

The jet also features other entertainment options for her guests, and will likely make an appearance in the family's hit reality show.

According to Page Six, Jenner purchased a Global Express Jet a few months before the pandemic.

People magazine reports that Jenner used the jet to fly her daughter Stormi to Walt Disney World in Orlando for an early second birthday celebration. In June, her sister, Khloe Kardashian, shared a photograph of a plane window with a napkin with the words Kylie Air on it. It is believed that she flew to Paris for business with the same jet last month.

Many photos of the jet has surfaced on social media, under the #KylieAir hashtag.

No stranger to luxury, Jenner loves her lavish getaways. In March, the 'Life of Kylie' star rented an Airbnb villa in Harbour Island, Bahamas, for a mini-break with her sister Kendall and her friends.

The 23-year-old took a break from the makeup and skincare business to enjoy the lush views that Bahamas offers. She stayed at Rosalitam - a fully staffed villa sitting on the stunning pink sand beaches of Harbour Island. She also stayed at the ultra exclusive resort Amangiri in Canyon Point in Utah a few months ago.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul took some time out with friends and daughter Stormi at the resort which costs about R84K a night.

Amangiri is a luxury resort which opened its doors in 2009. The 600-acre sanctuary of wilderness and isolation in Canyon Point, Southern Utah offers a bespoke luxury experience for those who can afford it.