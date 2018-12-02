Reality star Kylie Jenner. Picture: Instagram

The 21-year-old reality star is following her boyfriend Travis Scott, 26, on the rapper’s Astroworld tour, but they certainly aren’t sharing a crowded tour bus. View this post on Instagram thankful. A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 22, 2018 at 10:01am PST

On Wednesday, Jenner shared a “get ready with me” video to show off the makeup routine she’s been relying on while travelling with Scott and the couple’s 10-month-old daughter, Stormi Webster — and shared an interesting fact about how she stores her beauty products and clothes while on the road.

“Me and Travis have our own room, and then I always get a separate room for my wardrobe, my makeup and also Stormi so she can play around and have more space when we’re in hotel rooms, since she always travels with us,” Jenner explained.

Travis Scott's Astroworld tour began a month ago and has not been shy regarding the love he has for Kylie and Stormi supporting him at his performances.



However, the beauty mogul might be tagging along on tour for business reasons, too: Jenner is selling her Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kits at Scott’s concerts alongside his Astroworld-branded merchandise.





Travelwire News