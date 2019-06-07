Travellers should explore KZN, including Hluhluwe–Imfolozi Park. Picture Leon Lestrade/ANA.

Tourism KwaZulu-Natal will welcome thousands of visitors to the Zulu Kingdom for the 94th Comrades Marathon, which will take place on Sunday, 9 June 2019. With the province’s warm winter season, visitors and runners can escape the winter chills and descend to KZN for a bit of fun in the sun.

This year’s theme is “Sizonqoba – Together We Triumph” will see thousands of runners descend to KZN from all over the world.

MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Nomusa Dube-Ncube said the destination KwaZulu-Natal was ready to ensure that runners and spectators have an amazing, unique and world-class experience. Ncube said the Comrades Marathon was an important event for the province especially in terms of the economic impact. The Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) confirmed that they predict an economic boost of up to R700 million for this year’s Comrades Marathon.

An estimated 25 000 runners will participate at this year's event, starting from Durban City Hall and end at the Scottsville Racecourse in Pietermaritzburg.

Acting Chief Executive Officer of Tourism KZN, Phindile Makwakwa said their vision was to grow Comrades into a bona fide international event and increase the number of international participants.

"We believe that this marathon can stand head and shoulder with the likes New York Marathon, the London Marathon and Gold Coast Marathon in Australia. It is for this reason that we are supporting the CMA with promoting this marathon at international platforms,” she said.

A study by TKZN conducted in previous marathons indicated that KwaZulu-Natal was recommended as a tourist destination for its attractions, beach and diverse culture.

“Visitors also sited KZN as a favourite family destination, a beautiful province with friendly people and good weather. We have lots to offer including many sporting events,” said Makwakwa.

KwaZulu-Natal has a well-established history of rich cultural landscapes and a wide range of its finest destination roots. Its appeal ranges from safaris, beaches, good cuisine and diaspora tourism. Comrades visitors are urged to take advantage of what’s on offer.

Makwakwa said the Comrades should also act as an incentive to get fit and live healthily.

“It is an exciting event and a fun outdoor experience for the whole family including spectators. The atmosphere is unbeatable. We wish all the runners the best of luck and encourage them to stay on longer and enjoy our hospitality with and family. Enjoy our hospitality and all we have to offer,” Makwakwa said.