KZN is ready to host its winter travellers. Picture: Clinton Moodley.

For those who are planning a winter holiday somewhere in the country- a good option will be KwaZulu-Ntal. Tourism KwaZulu-Natal revealed that the winter holiday is expected to generate R1,7 billion rand to the economy.

The MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, the winter holiday season attracts over a half a million domestic travellers to KZN, proving that KZN is definitely a favourite among South African travellers.

This year, the province is expecting 550 000 domestic visitors between June and July, who are expected to spend an estimated R900 million over this period. Hotel occupancy is expected to be between 60% and 70% during this period.

In a statement, Tourism KwaZulu-Natal revealed that the province has seen a steady growth of international tourists due to the number of international airlines, including Emirates, British Airways, Air Namibia, Qatar Airlines, Proflight and Turkish Airlines now landing at King Shaka International Airport, which will contribute to an estimated number of 100 000 travellers.



The province's biggest drawcard: its balmy coastal temperatures. Travellers will also be entertained this year with a series of events. These include:

The 5th Annual AfriGospel Unite Festival (28 June) - Zululand.

The Sodurba Welcoming of the Whales Street Festival (29 June) - Bluff.

The Ugu Jazz Festival (29 -30 June) - Ugu Sports and Leisure Centre

Disney on Ice-Magical Ice Festival (03-07 July) - Durban ICC.

The Vodacom Durban July (6 July 6) Greyville Race Course- Durban.

Dundee July (20 July) – Dundee.

Durban Film Festival (18- 28 July) – Durban





