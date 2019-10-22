South African Airways has revealed the four domestic flights that were affected due to irregular findings uncovered during a recent audit of South African Airways Technical (SAAT).
They released the flight details on their website on Tuesday morning.
Passengers from Flight number SA 313 from Johannesburg to Cape Town passengers will fly on SA 317.
Passengers from flight number SA 326 from Cape Town to Johannesburg will fly on SA 332
Both SA 543 (JNB-DUR) and SA 550 (DUR-JNB) have been cancelled and “passengers to be accommodated on other flights".