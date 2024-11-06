Lebombo border closed: Mozambican officials flee to South African side as violence escalates

The busy Lebombo port of entry, bordering South Africa and Mozambique, has been temporarily closed due to safety concerns in the neighbouring country. The vast southern African nation has been rocked by violent clashes and protests in several cities following the disputed October 9 presidential election.

Commissioner of the Border Management Authority (BMA), Dr Michael Masiapato on Tuesday said he had received reports of vehicles being torched on the Mozambican side of the Lebombo port of entry. “Due to these security incidents and in the interest of public safety, the port has been temporarily closed until further notice,” according to BMA spokesperson, Mmemme Mogotsi. She said the decision was made to ensure the safety of all cross-border transporters, travellers, traders and officials operating at the port of entry.

On Tuesday night, the BMA said is coordinating closely with Mozambican authorities and South African law enforcement agencies to monitor the situation, and work towards re-opening the port “as soon as it is safe to do so”. Meanwhile, Masiapato has advised all stakeholders to suspend travel aimed through the Lebombo port of entry. Commissioner of the Border Management Authority, Dr Michael Masiapato. Picture: Supplied/BMA “We advise all stakeholders to suspend travel through Lebombo port until further notice. Alternative routes to Mozambique must be used where feasible, at the moment, until the situation has stabilised,” said Masiapato.

“All South African officials are on the ground providing assistance with seven officials from the Mozambican side having requested refuge on the South African side for safety and protection,” he said. “The BMA and its counterparts are working urgently to address the situation, and we are appreciating the cooperation we are receiving at the moment.” The BMA and SA Revenue Service have promised to provide real-time updates through official channels and notify stakeholders as soon as the port is deemed safe for reopening.