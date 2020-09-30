TravelTravel News
Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor. Picture: GCIS
Leisure travellers from high risk countries will not be permitted, says Pandor

Leisure travellers from countries with coronavirus infection rates higher than South Africa, including Britain, the US, France, India, The Netherlands and Russia, will still not be permitted to enter when South Africa’s borders open up on October 1, it was announced on Wednesday.

Ministers, including the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor, addressed the nation with regards to opening South Africa’s borders from October 1.

“Government had to look at WHO criteria for determine which countries may be high, medium or low risk,” said Pandor.

Because of the criteria as allocated by WHO, those wanting to visit SA from other countries were divided into three sections, namely high, medium and low risk.

She said that SA was communicating with all international airlines to encourage travellers to download the Covid-19 tracing app on arrival. Travellers that intend to visit SA must produce a PCR test not older than 72 hours from time of departure of their country of origin.

Upon arrival, travellers will be screened for Covid-19 symptoms, and they will also be screened for contact with people who were infected with virus.

Pandor added that not all travellers from high risk countries will be permitted; travellers for leisure purposes from high risk nations will not be permitted, but will be permitted from medium and low risk countries.

For the gradual opening of SA’s borders, the country will allow travel from the African continent for leisure and business purposes.

She did warn that all travellers are to have mandatory travel insurance. If visitors test positive for Covid-19, they will undergo a 10-day quarantine at their own cost.

Only three airports will be open for international travel. These are OR Tambo International, Cape Town International, and King Shaka.

Other countries included in the high risk category include Puerto Rica, Qatar, Romania, Trinidad and Tobago and Venezuela.

