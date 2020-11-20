Let’s take the road again, together

It is time to get out there and explore our beautiful country. South Africa is full of hidden gems, from the vast deserts, the ancient forests, and unique mangroves, to the magnificent mountain ranges, the Big Five filled game reserves and the blue flag beaches. We’ve got it all. And we have missed it. Lockdown has been hard, yes 2020 has been hard. But it is time to take the road again, so let’s do it together. But whether you head for the hills or the shores, do it safely and have fun, urges Dunlop. Launching their year end campaign, Take the road again, together, the iconic tyre brand offers a few tips to help you to road trip like a pro: • Hit the surf or head for the bush: Google Street View on Google Maps is a great resource to use when planning your trip. You can view the road conditions and see what terrain you will encounter to make sure you have the right tyres for the track ahead. Spend time doing some research on your destination and if you have kids, task them with learning a few interesting facts and places to explore. Dunlop recently embarked on Grandtrek Uncharted, uploading 360-degree visuals of nine diverse destinations in South Africa and is proud to be the first tyre company to do so, literally putting these places ‘on the map.’ • Tread Safely: Great planning and preparation is what makes a road trip a success. Make sure your car and your tyres, the only part of your vehicle to touch the road surface, are in peak condition and ready for the journey ahead. Check your tread depth, tyre pressure and have your tyres rotated if needed. For more tips on travelling safely visit the Dunlop Let’s take the road again, together blog.

• Keep calm and support local: Keep the little ones entertained, whether on a short or long-haul trip, by signing up for the Dunlop podcasts, brought to you in association with Book Dash on Are we there yet? Written by South African authors, the captivating stories have been translated into isiZulu, Setswana, English and Afrikaans, and promise to keep youngsters enthralled. To find out more about Book Dash, the NGO driven to get 100 books into the hands of all children by the time they are 5 years old, donate or download free print versions of the books, visit Book Dash.

Wear your masks, take along your hand sanitisers and be safe, and play your part (however big or small you can) to help reopen the tourism sector and kickstart our economy again. Whether you are having a staycation and only able to do weekend day trips, or are heading away for a few weeks, share your journey with those stuck at home or work, upload your road trip video clips or pics using #Roadclip.

And remember, before you hit the tar, or head off-road to churn up some dust and explore, take the time to check out your vehicle first to make sure you stay #SaferthanSafe. Visit Dunlop’s Let’s Take the Road again, together blog - for tips to help you stay safe on your road trip this year.